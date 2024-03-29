Previous
I met this lady on the metro, so lovely to chat to the locals makes me feel happy. by beverley365
I met this lady on the metro, so lovely to chat to the locals makes me feel happy.

So a new fav shop, I love to buy from locals rather than a supermarket, so this was perfect timing as yesterday I needed to be creative for a Apéro which was yesterday.

Farm fresh products carefully chosen every morning live from Rungis for 3 generations for the beautiful shop in the heart of the 11th arrondissement of Paris.
Joan Robillard ace
What a beautiful display
March 29th, 2024  
