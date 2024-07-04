Gloriously blooming

Standing tall and Oooo so pretty.



The work that goes into maintaining this eco park is surprising, this week there have been at least a dozen gardeners mowing, trimming, planting and tidying.



They’re in the process of planting dozens of new news in the area.

Really very impressive.



The surrounding main streets are being finished and small trees planted.



The area has benefited with the Olympics projects boost.

