Photo 826
Gloriously blooming
Standing tall and Oooo so pretty.
The work that goes into maintaining this eco park is surprising, this week there have been at least a dozen gardeners mowing, trimming, planting and tidying.
They’re in the process of planting dozens of new news in the area.
Really very impressive.
The surrounding main streets are being finished and small trees planted.
The area has benefited with the Olympics projects boost.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
