I'm not a shopper… but I love striding along taking photos…
Photo 829

I’m not a shopper… but I love striding along taking photos…

Stretching 1.17 miles it’s a colourful walk & back

Le Nôtre planned a wide promenade between the palace and the modern Rond Point,

lined with two rows of elm trees on either side, and flowerbeds in the symmetrical style of the French formal garden.

The new boulevard was called the
"Grand Cours", or "Grand Promenade".
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year…
227% complete

Latest from all albums

