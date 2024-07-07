I’m not a shopper… but I love striding along taking photos…

Stretching 1.17 miles it’s a colourful walk & back



Le Nôtre planned a wide promenade between the palace and the modern Rond Point,



lined with two rows of elm trees on either side, and flowerbeds in the symmetrical style of the French formal garden.



The new boulevard was called the

"Grand Cours", or "Grand Promenade".