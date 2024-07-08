Previous
Morning beauty… by beverley365
Photo 830

Morning beauty…

Whizzing out the door to go help at the bakery, so thrilled to stop and smell the roses… which have taken quite a battering.

Blooming beauty’s…

A new week begins, a new week of fun, laughter even in our world of change.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year…
227% complete

Photo Details

