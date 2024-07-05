Previous
Photo 827

The joy of blue sky, and a heartfelt sunny vibe

I have a smile on my face ready to welcome Friday morning…the magic of Friday, it’s been a great week, super busy, also discovered a few new recipes.

This is a one of 30 newly planted young trees in the eco garden as I walked towards it, I instantly saw the sun beams bursting through the leaves
In the shape of a heart… lovely.

Beverley

bkb in the city
Great pov
July 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, I love your wonderful happy demeanour and enthusiasm, I could use some of that ;-)
July 5th, 2024  
