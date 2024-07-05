Sign up
Previous
Photo 827
The joy of blue sky, and a heartfelt sunny vibe
I have a smile on my face ready to welcome Friday morning…the magic of Friday, it’s been a great week, super busy, also discovered a few new recipes.
This is a one of 30 newly planted young trees in the eco garden as I walked towards it, I instantly saw the sun beams bursting through the leaves
In the shape of a heart… lovely.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th July 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great pov
July 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, I love your wonderful happy demeanour and enthusiasm, I could use some of that ;-)
July 5th, 2024
