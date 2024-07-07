Sign up
307 / 365
Brought back a few memories… no phones
12 & 8 yrs sisters… painting the top floor begins with their dad,
No phones, no gadgets… just being.
The house is really taking shape, the attention to detail is spot on.
4/6 weeks and Brett will be done…
fingers crossed.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
