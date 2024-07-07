Previous
307 / 365

Brought back a few memories… no phones

12 & 8 yrs sisters… painting the top floor begins with their dad,

No phones, no gadgets… just being.

The house is really taking shape, the attention to detail is spot on.
4/6 weeks and Brett will be done…
fingers crossed.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

