Thrilling to see this vintage bike… in the garden! by beverley365
306 / 365

Thrilling to see this vintage bike… in the garden!

Because soon the air will be filled with ‘opera singing’. And it was!

I taken lots of photos of this bike, it’s so beautiful
a vintage classic.

6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking bike.
July 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a classic find
July 6th, 2024  
