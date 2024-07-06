Sign up
Previous
306 / 365
Thrilling to see this vintage bike… in the garden!
Because soon the air will be filled with ‘opera singing’. And it was!
I taken lots of photos of this bike, it’s so beautiful
a vintage classic.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1134
photos
103
followers
133
following
83% complete
View this month »
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
Latest from all albums
303
825
304
826
827
305
306
828
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
5th July 2024 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking bike.
July 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a classic find
July 6th, 2024
