305 / 365
Paris… Iron and beauty
And it’s everywhere. Winding and curving,
the beautiful decorative balconies, stairways and lamp posts, charming doorways, palace gates, fences and the fancy metro signs & entrances.
Ooo a graceful timeless art form of iron.
Beautiful to see and inspiringly beautiful.
Of course not forgetting the Eiffel Tower…
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1132
photos
103
followers
133
following
83% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this is, so much opulence beautifully captured.
July 5th, 2024
