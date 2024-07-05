Previous
Paris… Iron and beauty by beverley365
305 / 365

Paris… Iron and beauty

And it’s everywhere. Winding and curving,
the beautiful decorative balconies, stairways and lamp posts, charming doorways, palace gates, fences and the fancy metro signs & entrances.

Ooo a graceful timeless art form of iron.

Beautiful to see and inspiringly beautiful.




Of course not forgetting the Eiffel Tower…

5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
How gorgeous this is, so much opulence beautifully captured.
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise