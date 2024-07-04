Sign up
Magnificent in its full glory…
Striding quickly along the Champs-Élysées
tree lined and buzzing with energy is a glorious walk.
At the end of the road crossing over to stride back this beautiful Palace stands in its gardens.
The Hôtel Marcel Dassault 1844
Housing ‘Artcurial’ an auction house.
the third largest auction house in Paris after Christie's and Sotheby's.
For me the highlight of these photos is the
bottom left -:
The reflections of a charming Parisian couple I met whilst taking photos.
So, the front, the left side, the entrance & the right side. Sooo beautifully elegant and steeped in history.
A breathtaking beautiful discovery in full glory.
4th July 2024
Bill Davidson
Rather envious!!
July 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a stunning building nd fabulous collage.
July 4th, 2024
