Magnificent in its full glory… by beverley365
304 / 365

Magnificent in its full glory…

Striding quickly along the Champs-Élysées
tree lined and buzzing with energy is a glorious walk.
At the end of the road crossing over to stride back this beautiful Palace stands in its gardens.

The Hôtel Marcel Dassault 1844
Housing ‘Artcurial’ an auction house.
the third largest auction house in Paris after Christie's and Sotheby's.

For me the highlight of these photos is the
bottom left -:
The reflections of a charming Parisian couple I met whilst taking photos.

So, the front, the left side, the entrance & the right side. Sooo beautifully elegant and steeped in history.

A breathtaking beautiful discovery in full glory.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year…
83% complete

Bill Davidson
Rather envious!!
July 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a stunning building nd fabulous collage.
July 4th, 2024  
