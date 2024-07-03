Previous
Daily exercise…
Daily exercise…

Walking through the streets of Paris in the sunshine…
Before the locals were up, and the tourists visit.

I’m learning how to see… there's always a photo opportunity,
And as crazy as this sounds, my camera has become my best friend.

All very inspiring.
3rd July 2024

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Babs
What a great find. This is something you don't see every day
July 3rd, 2024  
Diana
A fabulous find and capture, I like your narrative too.
July 3rd, 2024  
