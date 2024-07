Pop Art - Andy Warhol brillo box - soap pads 1964

I walked past some beautiful buildings in the 7th on route to the metro, I was stunned to see this display…

Not the best photo, it was a lovely sunny day



Andy Warhol is famous for other series of works devoted to industrial grocery store products. Among his early experiments are the screen-prints of Campbell’s Soup Cans (1962) and Green Coca-Cola Bottles (1962), but also other sculptures of packaging for Kellogg’s cornflakes, Heinz ketchup, and other brands.