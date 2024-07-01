Previous
My favourite capture of the Eiffel Tower by beverley365
301 / 365

My favourite capture of the Eiffel Tower

and my last for while, although it may appear in the background…

July is a month of newness, I feel refreshed and ready for the challenges.

Embracing change is exciting and daunting however it keeps us young.

Stepping out of your comfort zone is terrifying- and that's why I should do it…

My gut instinct tells me to grab the moment.

Beverley

