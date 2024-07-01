Sign up
301 / 365
My favourite capture of the Eiffel Tower
and my last for while, although it may appear in the background…
July is a month of newness, I feel refreshed and ready for the challenges.
Embracing change is exciting and daunting however it keeps us young.
Stepping out of your comfort zone is terrifying- and that's why I should do it…
My gut instinct tells me to grab the moment.
1st July 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
