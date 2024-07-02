Previous
The prettiest wild rose by beverley365
Photo 824

The prettiest wild rose

Always a joy to open the front door and
stop and smell the roses. The last one and a beauty.

We have a forecast of heavy rain so i’m an early bird this morning.

Love is like the wild rose-briar; Friendship like the holly-tree. The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms, but which will bloom most constantly?

Emily Bronte


2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Wonderful close up and a beautiful quote, I love white roses.
July 2nd, 2024  
