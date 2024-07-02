Sign up
Photo 824
The prettiest wild rose
Always a joy to open the front door and
stop and smell the roses. The last one and a beauty.
We have a forecast of heavy rain so i’m an early bird this morning.
Love is like the wild rose-briar; Friendship like the holly-tree. The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms, but which will bloom most constantly?
Emily Bronte
2nd July 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1126
photos
103
followers
132
following
225% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
29th June 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and a beautiful quote, I love white roses.
July 2nd, 2024
