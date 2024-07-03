Previous
The butterfly tree in full glory…

I raced home minutes before rain drop therapy…
this year I really feel the change in the seasons.

Looking down into the garden the Buddleja tree is blooming.

I always have my camera with me, I would love to spot a butterfly, I will very soon.

This is a lovely quote:
No garden truly blooms until butterflies have danced upon it.
3rd July 2024

Beverley

