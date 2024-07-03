Sign up
The butterfly tree in full glory…
I raced home minutes before rain drop therapy…
this year I really feel the change in the seasons.
Looking down into the garden the Buddleja tree is blooming.
I always have my camera with me, I would love to spot a butterfly, I will very soon.
This is a lovely quote:
No garden truly blooms until butterflies have danced upon it.
3rd July 2024
