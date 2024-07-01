Sign up
Photo 823
Photo 823
delivered with Love & hugs
Lovely treat for the weekend.
Sourdough delivery from my son… how lovely.
He was on the early shift and on his way home for a nap.
We met halfway he on his bike and me on foot…
I’m on route to take photos of the planting of new trees in the eco garden… and to breathe in the oxygen from the natural pool as I stride past…
July begins…
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
0
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot and chance meeting! Sounds as if you are going to have a wonderful day.
July 1st, 2024
