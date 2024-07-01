Previous
delivered with Love & hugs by beverley365
Photo 823

delivered with Love & hugs

Lovely treat for the weekend.

Sourdough delivery from my son… how lovely.
He was on the early shift and on his way home for a nap.
We met halfway he on his bike and me on foot…

I’m on route to take photos of the planting of new trees in the eco garden… and to breathe in the oxygen from the natural pool as I stride past…

July begins…

1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a lovely shot and chance meeting! Sounds as if you are going to have a wonderful day.
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise