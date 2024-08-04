Previous
An Orange smile for sunday … by beverley365
An Orange smile for sunday …

"There is simply the rose; it is perfect in every moment of its existence."
Ralph Waldo Emerson
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Beverley

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
August 4th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot.
August 4th, 2024  
