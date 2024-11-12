Cernuschi is mainly known today for his passion for Asian art.

I’ve loved discovering a little bit of Asian history.



It was In the early 1870s, Henri Cernuschi discovered Asia,



Opened to the public in 1898, the Musée Cernuschi quickly became the stage of exhibitions devoted to the Chinese and Japanese arts.



Musée Cernuschi encompass almost five thousand years, from prehistory to the 21" century, visitors to the museum are invited, in the spirit of its founder, on a journey to Asia.



It’s a beautiful journey… to be repeated.