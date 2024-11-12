Previous
Cernuschi is mainly known today for his passion for Asian art. by beverley365
Photo 955

Cernuschi is mainly known today for his passion for Asian art.

I’ve loved discovering a little bit of Asian history.

It was In the early 1870s, Henri Cernuschi discovered Asia,

Opened to the public in 1898, the Musée Cernuschi quickly became the stage of exhibitions devoted to the Chinese and Japanese arts.

Musée Cernuschi encompass almost five thousand years, from prehistory to the 21" century, visitors to the museum are invited, in the spirit of its founder, on a journey to Asia.

It’s a beautiful journey… to be repeated.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise