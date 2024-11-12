Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 955
Cernuschi is mainly known today for his passion for Asian art.
I’ve loved discovering a little bit of Asian history.
It was In the early 1870s, Henri Cernuschi discovered Asia,
Opened to the public in 1898, the Musée Cernuschi quickly became the stage of exhibitions devoted to the Chinese and Japanese arts.
Musée Cernuschi encompass almost five thousand years, from prehistory to the 21" century, visitors to the museum are invited, in the spirit of its founder, on a journey to Asia.
It’s a beautiful journey… to be repeated.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1387
photos
115
followers
127
following
261% complete
View this month »
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
Latest from all albums
951
952
430
431
953
432
954
955
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st November 2024 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close