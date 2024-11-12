Previous
A dragons welcome... by beverley365
Photo 433

A dragons welcome...

guarding the museum are two large ceramic dragons… this is the second one

The gold shimmers in the light, and even though they look ferociously scary, they have a gentle beautiful look about them in my eyes.

Yesterday was a special monday bank holiday - Armistice day.
I had a wonderful early walk, a trip to the boulangerie and then decided to spit spot my photos… it was an amazing feeling to press delete… Ooo many many times 🤣
I need to get better at deleting daily.

I feel grateful this morning, my whoop tells me I had 8hrs + sleep… for me this is so brilliant.

I feel fabulous and ready for a busy & fun week.

in between spending time doing school & lessons with Maële, I’m focusing once again on my Cataloguing and decluttering.
A few days blasting through it…

My Boys are Back!!! yippee…

Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.
Dalai Lama
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely Dragon. I love your positive energy
November 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
He looks quite intimidating
November 12th, 2024  
