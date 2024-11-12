A dragons welcome...

guarding the museum are two large ceramic dragons… this is the second one



The gold shimmers in the light, and even though they look ferociously scary, they have a gentle beautiful look about them in my eyes.



Yesterday was a special monday bank holiday - Armistice day.

I had a wonderful early walk, a trip to the boulangerie and then decided to spit spot my photos… it was an amazing feeling to press delete… Ooo many many times 🤣

I need to get better at deleting daily.



I feel grateful this morning, my whoop tells me I had 8hrs + sleep… for me this is so brilliant.



I feel fabulous and ready for a busy & fun week.



in between spending time doing school & lessons with Maële, I’m focusing once again on my Cataloguing and decluttering.

A few days blasting through it…



My Boys are Back!!! yippee…



Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.

Dalai Lama