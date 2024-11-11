Education through sport…

I feel really passionate about education for children… France sets a high standard.



I’ve been blown away by the education system here, whilst I’ve seen the football clubs practising, running competitions at the stadium, the rugby teams & tennis competitions in the summer… the swimming pools with full classes after school, I now discover yoga, meditation is part of the sports training.

All Free.



Maybe this is why there is a high level of ‘Politeness & Respect’ from the youth… and there really is.



I spend 3 days a week in the French schooling environment and it’s ’pretty awesome’.



‘The aim is to put an end to school dropouts through sport, by relying on clubs and associations. Alongside families and schools, clubs provide access to places for learning civic values, commitment and respect for others. In some cases, they also offer support and mediation at school.’



‘They work on managing stress and channeling aggression, gaining self-confidence and dealing with failure.The Education through Sport scheme has enabled us to shape our vision of sport as a means for everyone to express themselves’



Very impressive…

