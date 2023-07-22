Sign up
25 / 365
2016. My fav sculpture
Aging beautifully
The young boy with the big fish, a bronze sculpture of Yiota loannidou
The sea is kissing it and and sun illuminating it.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
1
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
ILCE-6400
22nd July 2023 8:07am
Public
sculpture.
pafos
yiota
ioannidou.
