2016. My fav sculpture by beverley365
2016. My fav sculpture

Aging beautifully

The young boy with the big fish, a bronze sculpture of Yiota loannidou

The sea is kissing it and and sun illuminating it.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
