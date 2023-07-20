Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
The new road to Konia
Heavy dust in the mountains, forecast of poor air quality today - temperatures still high… best to be in slow motion and laugh lots
I’m busy working and honestly we should never complain. Just go with the flow & be kind.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
18th July 2023 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
