Previous
The new road to Konia by beverley365
24 / 365

The new road to Konia

Heavy dust in the mountains, forecast of poor air quality today - temperatures still high… best to be in slow motion and laugh lots

I’m busy working and honestly we should never complain. Just go with the flow & be kind.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise