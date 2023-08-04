Previous
Happy people waiting for the sunset… by beverley365
37 / 365

Happy people waiting for the sunset…

Sitting on a fav rock waiting for the sunset,
A beautiful large fluffy dog came to say hello,
I turned and what a lovely sight - dozens of people sitting at the church waiting to capture the best shot of their holiday! 😎

Lovely new St Nichols church - pafos
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise