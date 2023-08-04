Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
Happy people waiting for the sunset…
Sitting on a fav rock waiting for the sunset,
A beautiful large fluffy dog came to say hello,
I turned and what a lovely sight - dozens of people sitting at the church waiting to capture the best shot of their holiday! 😎
Lovely new St Nichols church - pafos
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th August 2023 6:22pm
Tags
i
,
love
,
sunsets
