View from my front gate by beverley365
38 / 365

View from my front gate

It’s been extraordinary airless, humid hot &
Very dusty.

The two fires were put out early morning,
thanks to Jordan for flying in to help.

I’ve started my new course, really exciting & fun.
So, having a bit of down time this weekend.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Beverley

