Previous
38 / 365
View from my front gate
It’s been extraordinary airless, humid hot &
Very dusty.
The two fires were put out early morning,
thanks to Jordan for flying in to help.
I’ve started my new course, really exciting & fun.
So, having a bit of down time this weekend.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
35
487
36
488
37
489
38
490
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
3rd August 2023 8:13pm
