The morning after the storm… by beverley365
85 / 365

The morning after the storm…

Underneath the sea foam is my favourite journaling spot 😁 at the end of the pontoon.
Whatever the weather it’s beautiful.

I love this quote:
The heart of a man is very much like the sea, it has its storms, it has its tides and in its depths it has its pearls too. Vincent Van Gogh
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Agnes ace
Great shot
November 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful sequence of shots, I love the waterfalls and quote!
November 19th, 2023  
