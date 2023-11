Walking up the hill to the old village.

The first photo was taken at 16.51 going up and the bottom one 17.03

I was delivering home made marmalade to some special locals. My dads & M’s old friends.

Visualise no houses, no trees, no cars

Just a big green space… goats grazing, snails growing, the smell of rosemary…

this was how it was when my parents moved here in the early 90’s - there were 3 small local houses. How things evolve