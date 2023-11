A walk on the beach is never a waste of time. This evenings sunset

Nor is a walk in the fields, or in the town,

Or by the canal or by a lake or around your garden.

Walking makes me happy 😊 but why?

Mood-Boosting Endorphins: Walking and physical exercise stimulate the release of endorphins, commonly known as "feel-good" hormones.

Endorphins help reduce stress, alleviate anxiety,

A walk is never a waste of time.