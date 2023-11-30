Sign up
93 / 365
Yoga is like Music 🎶🎵
The rhythm of the body
The melody of the mind
and the harmony of the soul
Create your symphony of life.
I spotted this guy when I was taking angry sea photos, on my walk back he’d gone, however …I spotted him under the pagoda ‘voila’.
Do it with passion
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful find
November 30th, 2023
