Yoga is like Music 🎶🎵 by beverley365
93 / 365

Yoga is like Music 🎶🎵

The rhythm of the body
The melody of the mind
and the harmony of the soul
Create your symphony of life.

I spotted this guy when I was taking angry sea photos, on my walk back he’d gone, however …I spotted him under the pagoda ‘voila’.
Do it with passion
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
25% complete

Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful find
November 30th, 2023  
