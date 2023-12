Terracotta pottery - museum historical delights

Red on White Lattice ware

Middle Chalcolithic period. (3400-2800 BC)



During the latter part of the Neolithic period, the Cypriots started making containers of baked clay often decorated with abstract patterns in red on a light slip. Red-on-White Ware became the predominant pottery made on the island in the following Chalcolithic period.

The time it must taken piece them together and discover the history.

My fav museum to loose myself