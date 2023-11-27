Looking straight ahead -

Inclement weather in Paphos has caused havoc locally, the fire service called to assist in five separate incidents.



In Kato Pafos, rough seas launched masses of seaweed onto the seafront, covering the promenade.



Many are still without electricity.



I am grateful for my wooly hat, my waterproofs and my sense of humour.

It’s super chilly soooooo, on my way home I did a little detour for a rather nice ‘treat’

Ooo yummy!!! cinnamon swirly croisants.

Ive been inspired by a lovely lady who enjoys cinnamon buns. Thought I’d have two as it’s really windy and cold, im sure my nose is red! the smell of cinnamon might help.