Marble Aphrodite statue by beverley365
91 / 365

Marble Aphrodite statue

Striking Marble statue of Aphrodite armed with a sword - Nea Pafos, House of Theseus Roman period (2nd/3rd c. AD)
At my fav ‘the archaeological museum pafos’.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

