91 / 365
Marble Aphrodite statue
Striking Marble statue of Aphrodite armed with a sword - Nea Pafos, House of Theseus Roman period (2nd/3rd c. AD)
At my fav ‘the archaeological museum pafos’.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
