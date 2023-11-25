Previous
Quick visit to my fav museum on the way home by beverley365
Quick visit to my fav museum on the way home

12500 years of history - dating back from Epipalaeolithic period. 10,500 yrs BC.

These amphora were Maily found in pafos. mainly found in the tombs filled with gifts.

The romans used them for transporting water, wine, olive oil, grain and fish.
A wonderful hour of ‘being in awe’.
