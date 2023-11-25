Sign up
Previous
90 / 365
Quick visit to my fav museum on the way home
12500 years of history - dating back from Epipalaeolithic period. 10,500 yrs BC.
These amphora were Maily found in pafos. mainly found in the tombs filled with gifts.
The romans used them for transporting water, wine, olive oil, grain and fish.
A wonderful hour of ‘being in awe’.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
