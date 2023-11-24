Previous
Seaweed is a blessing not a curse. by beverley365
89 / 365

Seaweed is a blessing not a curse.

This photo was taken 6 steps to the right from where I swam this morning in ‘Neptunes grass’.

David Attenborough said this sooo it’s true!
Although it has to be moved, it prevents the sea turtles nesting - laying their eggs, it’s too challenging for the babies to try to swim to the ocean.

The seaweed here is called ‘Posidonia oceanica’
The locals call it ‘Neptunes grass’
It’s rich in pottasium, it’s used in the stables in the trotting area, if treated can be used as fertiliser in the fields.

The locals scoop it up without even being asked, to keep the beach’s clean.
24th November 2023

Beverley

