Beautiful Swirling sea grass in abundance by beverley365
88 / 365

Beautiful Swirling sea grass in abundance

I get sooo excited when I’m snorkelling above the sea grass and see beautiful tiny fish, trumpet fish and if I’m lucky sea snakes.

Mostly I collect plastic and rubbish from the beach and passing boats.
Whilst it’s wonderful to swim above & in,
and so necessary for the fish and turtles
“scooby snacks”
now that we have very large rock/cement ‘breakwaters’. Along the entire coast …Huge…
the broken sea grass and seaweed gets trapped and ends in huge piles in the beaches tons of it, especially after the storms.
Not so nice for tourists! It’s not a pleasant fragrance.

It’s an endless task for the clean up challenge.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Diana ace
I love this beautiful ocean and colours and can imagine how wonderful the snorkelling is.
November 23rd, 2023  
