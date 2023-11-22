A blitz of sunsets …

I’ve really loving playing with my camera and discovering photos with new eyes.

I’m feel so inspired to learn more, thanks to you all.



I’m skipping around my home finishing packing I leave for France in the morning, to say I’m excited is an understatement 🤣😂



Christmas & NY with my sons and friends

is the greatest gift

The only thing that’s important in our lives is laughter joy health and time with family & freinds.



I’m an island on this island and I have a plan 🍀

