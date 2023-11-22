Sign up
A blitz of sunsets …
I’ve really loving playing with my camera and discovering photos with new eyes.
I’m feel so inspired to learn more, thanks to you all.
I’m skipping around my home finishing packing I leave for France in the morning, to say I’m excited is an understatement 🤣😂
Christmas & NY with my sons and friends
is the greatest gift
The only thing that’s important in our lives is laughter joy health and time with family & freinds.
I’m an island on this island and I have a plan 🍀
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Taken
15th December 2023 10:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jessica Eby
Beautiful triptych! Safe travels to you!
December 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
A fabulous triptych and great narrative! Safe travels Beverley :-)
December 15th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's lovely, and so unusual.
December 15th, 2023
