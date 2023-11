It can be calm or still, and rough or rigid, But in the end, it is always beautiful.

My hair on the other hand is ‘wild’ and whizzing around my head like bees on honey.



I was about to delete these photos and actually I had such fun taking them - it was such a giggle

I decided to capture and keep this moment… it’ll always make me smile.

Also it was a icebreaker for communication ( I really don’t being laughed at, i’m pretty good at laughing at myself.) sometimes people need a reason to hello.