Little ripples make big waves…

I feel so small yet fabulously alive amidst the power of the waves.

We are so lucky to appreciate the natural beauty where ever we in the world.

Standing there I could feel the boost to my overall well being. I feel so grateful.

Behind me is my fav church on the beach, I popped in to say prayers for peace & hope

Happy to see many … maybe doing the same. A bit of positive collected thoughts… can only be good.