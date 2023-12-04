Previous
The sea is gently kissing the sky… by beverley365
98 / 365

The sea is gently kissing the sky…

Taking photos to me is all about capturing a moment in time and freezing it for eternity.
I notice I have many favourite places I frequently visit so there’s lots of the same view… however every photo is unique and mine.
Hmmmm and I love it!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
December 4th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 4th, 2023  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
December 4th, 2023  
