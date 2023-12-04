Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
98 / 365
The sea is gently kissing the sky…
Taking photos to me is all about capturing a moment in time and freezing it for eternity.
I notice I have many favourite places I frequently visit so there’s lots of the same view… however every photo is unique and mine.
Hmmmm and I love it!
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
709
photos
61
followers
82
following
26% complete
View this month »
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Latest from all albums
607
96
608
97
609
610
98
611
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th December 2023 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
December 4th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
December 4th, 2023
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
December 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close