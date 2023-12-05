Take me to any museum, and I will spend hour upon hour poring over exhibits. It is like all the history weaves a spell over me, and I lose track of time.
Limestone statue of a standing young male figure wearing Egyptian crown
Kouklia-Marchello
Cypro-Archaic II period (6th c. BC). These characteristic types of kouros found in Pafos, of high artistic merit, are of votive nature and possibly represent princes or members of the royal family.
I love the modern twist of orange bringing the statue to life.
The most important examples of monumental sculpture from Palaipafos were found at Kouklia-Marchellos.
Kouklia Is a beautiful village quite high over looking Aphrodite’s rock. I’ve been to few fab archaeology presentations here & some wonderful classical concerts.
Lived in Cyprus as a kid in the 1960s, were were at Akrotiri and I remember the House of Dionysos, behind the harbour of Paphos being open land, it had only been discovered by a farmer in 1962. Going back in the 80s as an adult, and then again in the 90s, and a few times in recent years, the sheer size of the area and the way in which it's looked after and presented is fabulous, certainly since we used to go there in the mid-late sixties of the mosaics in an open ploughed field