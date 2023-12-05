Take me to any museum, and I will spend hour upon hour poring over exhibits. It is like all the history weaves a spell over me, and I lose track of time.

Limestone statue of a standing young male figure wearing Egyptian crown

Kouklia-Marchello

Cypro-Archaic II period (6th c. BC). These characteristic types of kouros found in Pafos, of high artistic merit, are of votive nature and possibly represent princes or members of the royal family.

I love the modern twist of orange bringing the statue to life.



The most important examples of monumental sculpture from Palaipafos were found at Kouklia-Marchellos.

Kouklia Is a beautiful village quite high over looking Aphrodite’s rock. I’ve been to few fab archaeology presentations here & some wonderful classical concerts.