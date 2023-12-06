(30c-205, aL. Tr.X.) Clay mould-made lamps Nea Pafos Hellenistic period (3rd-2nd c. BC)

Nea Pafos, House of Dionysus Roman period (1st c. AD)

Lamp in the form of a standing deformed nude male with characteristics of a Satyr. The broken glans was the lamp's nozzle. These objects were believed to protect against the evil eye.

The Boat-shaped lamp with multiple spouts. Relief representations of enthroned Serapis and Harpokrates on top.

On its base, inscribed dedication in Greek to the god Serapis

(НЛЕГО СЕРАПЕС).



The level of detail is very beautiful & lovingly pieced together by passionate enthusiasm & a whole lot of patience.





