2nd C.AD - Marble head of state - Roman emperor Trajan

The 2nd century saw the empire reach its peak, with Trajan overseeing the second largest expansion of Rome in its history, and Hadrian and Antoninus Pius fortifying these gains.

Found In Neo pafos - matoutena
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

