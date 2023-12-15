Sign up
2nd C.AD - Marble head of state - Roman emperor Trajan
The 2nd century saw the empire reach its peak, with Trajan overseeing the second largest expansion of Rome in its history, and Hadrian and Antoninus Pius fortifying these gains.
Found In Neo pafos - matoutena
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
