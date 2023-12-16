Previous
Patiently waiting to board… by beverley365
111 / 365

Patiently waiting to board…

Larnaca Airport was hastily developed towards the end of 1974 after the invasion of Cyprus by Turkey on 20 July of the same year, which forced the closure of the Nicosia International Airport.

A €650 million upgrade of the Larnaca and Paphos airports was completed in 2006.[16] The international tender was won by Hermes Airports, a French-led group.

It’s what I would call ‘spit spot’ airport.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise