111 / 365
Patiently waiting to board…
Larnaca Airport was hastily developed towards the end of 1974 after the invasion of Cyprus by Turkey on 20 July of the same year, which forced the closure of the Nicosia International Airport.
A €650 million upgrade of the Larnaca and Paphos airports was completed in 2006.[16] The international tender was won by Hermes Airports, a French-led group.
It’s what I would call ‘spit spot’ airport.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
December 19th, 2023
