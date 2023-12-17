Sign up
Previous
112 / 365
Christmas shopping time …
Something as simple as reindeer antlers, bells, and squeaky santas for Christmas sales on board.
Done with great humour fun and happiness.
Most certainly the best crew ever.
I made a point of sharing my opinion with the captain who had no idea what was going on, but happily smiling and clearly pleased.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
1
0
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
17th December 2023 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Funny picture
December 19th, 2023
