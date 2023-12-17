Previous
Christmas shopping time …

Something as simple as reindeer antlers, bells, and squeaky santas for Christmas sales on board.
Done with great humour fun and happiness.

Most certainly the best crew ever.
I made a point of sharing my opinion with the captain who had no idea what was going on, but happily smiling and clearly pleased.
Beverley

