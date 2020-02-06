Sign up
Photo 3071
Government House
Edmonton has a number of great spots to take pictures. One of them is Government House.
So here is a look at the grounds
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
architecture
,
building
KWind
ace
Nice looking building!
February 7th, 2020
