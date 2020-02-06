Previous
Government House by bkbinthecity
Photo 3071

Government House

Edmonton has a number of great spots to take pictures. One of them is Government House.
So here is a look at the grounds
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
841% complete

KWind ace
Nice looking building!
February 7th, 2020  
