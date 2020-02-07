Previous
Jeongja by bkbinthecity
Jeongja

This beautiful Korean Jeongja was built on the grounds of Government House in 2005. It is a beautiful work representing the Korean population here in Edmonton.
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
ditdatdot
This looks beautiful, with the lampost it reminds me of entering Narnia
February 8th, 2020  
