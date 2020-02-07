Sign up
Photo 3072
Jeongja
This beautiful Korean Jeongja was built on the grounds of Government House in 2005. It is a beautiful work representing the Korean population here in Edmonton.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
korea
jeonga
ditdatdot
This looks beautiful, with the lampost it reminds me of entering Narnia
February 8th, 2020
