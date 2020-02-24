Previous
The Rest Of The Sign by bkbinthecity
Photo 3089

The Rest Of The Sign

A couple of weeks ago I posted a picture of the H. V. Shaw Building showing a portion of the old sign on the side.
I came across this old shot that l decided to post as it shows off the rest of the sign
Diana ace
great shot
February 25th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Wow, that's great old signage.
February 25th, 2020  
