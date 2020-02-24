Sign up
Photo 3089
The Rest Of The Sign
A couple of weeks ago I posted a picture of the H. V. Shaw Building showing a portion of the old sign on the side.
I came across this old shot that l decided to post as it shows off the rest of the sign
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
2
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3089
photos
329
followers
385
following
Tags
sign
,
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
great shot
February 25th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Wow, that's great old signage.
February 25th, 2020
