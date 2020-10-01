Postcards Day 4

Well here we are it is World Postcard Day today and l am posting my final set of cards. Top left and working clockwise.



1. From a trip in 1998 this the Corn Palace in Mitchell South Dakota



2. From a trip to New York City in 1990 the Statue of Liberty



3. From a trip my family took one summer when l was growing up. The Badlands in South Dakota



4. This a postcard that my sister sent me when she took a trip Denmark in 1977.



I trust you have enjoyed this little series



