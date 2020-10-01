Sign up
Photo 3309
Postcards Day 4
Well here we are it is World Postcard Day today and l am posting my final set of cards. Top left and working clockwise.
1. From a trip in 1998 this the Corn Palace in Mitchell South Dakota
2. From a trip to New York City in 1990 the Statue of Liberty
3. From a trip my family took one summer when l was growing up. The Badlands in South Dakota
4. This a postcard that my sister sent me when she took a trip Denmark in 1977.
I trust you have enjoyed this little series
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3309
photos
328
followers
409
following
906% complete
View this month »
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
Tags
bridge
,
landscape
,
statue
,
building
,
postcards
Lynda McG
ace
Nicely presented collage of great postcards!
October 2nd, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
I am loving seeing more of your postcard collection
October 2nd, 2020
