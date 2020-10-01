Previous
Postcards Day 4 by bkbinthecity
Photo 3309

Postcards Day 4

Well here we are it is World Postcard Day today and l am posting my final set of cards. Top left and working clockwise.

1. From a trip in 1998 this the Corn Palace in Mitchell South Dakota

2. From a trip to New York City in 1990 the Statue of Liberty

3. From a trip my family took one summer when l was growing up. The Badlands in South Dakota

4. This a postcard that my sister sent me when she took a trip Denmark in 1977.

I trust you have enjoyed this little series

1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
906% complete

Lynda McG ace
Nicely presented collage of great postcards!
October 2nd, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
I am loving seeing more of your postcard collection
October 2nd, 2020  
