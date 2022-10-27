Previous
Through The Year by bkbinthecity
Photo 4074

Through The Year

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is to name one thing from eachbof the four seasons of the year that you are grateful for. Starting from the top left going clockwise.
1. Spring...I love the blossoms signifying new life. This picture was taken at Reader Rock Garden in Calgary.
2. Summer...I love the refreshment that comes from a fountain on a hot day. This picture was taken at City Hall in Edmonton.
3. Autumn...I love the changing colours of the leaves. This picture was taken at the EPSB Museum in Edmonton.
4. Winter...I love how fresh it looks after avnew snowfall. This picture was taken at St. Paul's Lutheran church in Edmonton.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1116% complete

Maria
Great collage! Each shot has its own story, it's wonderful!
October 27th, 2022  
