Festival Time by bkbinthecity
Festival Time

The summer festivals have started and most of them are held at Churchill Square downtown. Today l went and checked out the International Street Performers. I spotted this off to the side
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
gloria jones ace
Neat reflections
July 6th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Very cool shot. Love the colors
July 6th, 2024  
