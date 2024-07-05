Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4693
Festival Time
The summer festivals have started and most of them are held at Churchill Square downtown. Today l went and checked out the International Street Performers. I spotted this off to the side
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4693
photos
324
followers
529
following
1285% complete
View this month »
4686
4687
4688
4689
4690
4691
4692
4693
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
5th July 2024 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
festival
,
art
,
colour
gloria jones
ace
Neat reflections
July 6th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Very cool shot. Love the colors
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close