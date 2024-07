A Great Little Businessman

Today was a very busy day and l hope to share some other pictures of it this week. However, the most enjoyable was checking out the lemonade stand that my Great nephew was part of.

Bentley and his friend are in Beavers and they were working on getting their Northern Star Badge.

In order to do that they had to come up with a special project. They chose a lemonade stand with proceeds being donated to the Edmonton Humane Society