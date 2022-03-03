Bridge at the Fish and Duck

Over the River Great Ouse where it is joined by the River Cam. Reflection in a puddle, not the river.
We'd had grand plans to walk along the river to Ely today but having had a lovely lazy day yesterday, we fancied similar for our last day - even though the weather was much better - dry with hints of sun.. Lie-in, bath and a toasty breakfast was followed by another game of Bananagrams.
Went for a short walk along the river to the Fish and Duck marina, over the bridge and back on the other side, with trains passing on the nearby railway line. Wildlife sightings: a great crested grebe accompanied by a coot companion, a lone oystercatcher, and a bird of prey that could have been a hen harrier catching something. And very excitingly a hare haring (as they do) past us on a raised bank. The odd boat passed us on the river and we heard sounds of a banjo emanating from a small boat moored up.
Home for hot cross buns and nibbles and another solo game of Bananagrams as Dave didn't want to play but then he couldn't resist joining me in my solo game. One last evening by the log fire with a gin and tonic and a quick supper improvised using one of Jamie's sachets of grain.
3 good things
1. Getting the hang of the tricks and turns of winning Bananagrams.
2. Proper salted butter on hot cross buns - we generally have unsalted.
3. My binocular straps came loose and I just managed to catch them from falling off my neck and smashing onto the brick path to the cottage - why they'd choose to do that there when we'd spent the previous couple of hours walking on soft grass I'll never know.